Okongwu closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 19 minutes during Monday's 144-138 loss to the Hornets.

Okongwu saw his usual allotment of minutes off the bench Monday, although he was able to turn in a solid two-way performance. Despite rarely playing more than 20 minutes on any given night, Okongwu has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks. His fantasy value is predominantly tied to rebounds, blocks and efficiency, meaning while he can be rostered in standard formats, he isn't going to appeal to everyone.