Okongwu notched 20 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one stela over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over Indiana.

Okongwu held things down in the paint for Atlanta in Thursday's contest, leading all Hawks players in rebounds while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Okongwu has tallied at least 20 points and 13 boards in four contests this season and has recorded a double-double on 17 occasions.