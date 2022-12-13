Okongwu racked up six points (2-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Okongwu reached double digits in rebounds for the first time since Nov. 25 against Houston in just his third start of the 2022-23 campaign. He also saw more playing time than usual with both John Collins (ankle) and Clint Capela (Achilles) sidelined. The 22-year-old is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist through the first 27 contests of the season.