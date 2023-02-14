Okongwu closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 144-138 loss to the Hornets.

Okongwu saw his usual allotment of minutes off the bench Monday and was able to turn in a solid two-way performance. Despite rarely playing more than 20 minutes on any given night, Okongwu has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks on a per-game basis in nine-category leagues. His fantasy value is predominantly tied to rebounds, blocks and efficiency and low turnovers, meaning he can be rostered in 12-team formats but isn't going to be a fit for every team.