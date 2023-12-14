Okongwu ended Wednesday's 135-128 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Okongwu played a season-high 30 minutes in the loss, delivering arguably his best game of the season. He has played at least 28 minutes in two straight contests, allowing managers to breathe a sigh of relief. Despite inconsistent production, he should be rostered in most formats. If he was dropped in your league, it makes sense to try and acquire him.