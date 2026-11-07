Okongwu registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 139-132 victory over Washington.

Okongwu recorded his fourth double-double in the past five games, providing fantasy managers with a sense of reassurance. After a slow start to the season, he is now a top 50 player in standard leagues, averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks. While the absence of Jalen Johnson (ankle) has certainly helped the situation, the hope is that even when he returns, Okongwu will be able to maintain his current form.