Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong showing in bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Okongwu put together another strong final line off the bench, shooting with efficiency on the offensive end. Kristaps Porzingis drew a second straight preseason start. Still, it's abundantly clear that both Porzingis and Okongwu will continue to be heavily involved in the frontcourt heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Looks sharp off bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Grabs nine boards in Play-In Game•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Absent from injury report•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Sunday•