Okongwu finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Okongwu put together another strong final line off the bench, shooting with efficiency on the offensive end. Kristaps Porzingis drew a second straight preseason start. Still, it's abundantly clear that both Porzingis and Okongwu will continue to be heavily involved in the frontcourt heading into the regular season.