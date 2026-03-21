Okongwu had six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 117-95 loss to the Rockets.

This was the second time over the past four games that Okongwu was held to single digits in the scoring department, but at least he was able to salvage his stat line with some rebounds and defensive stats. Managers can anticipate a more robust offensive outing Saturday, with a favorable matchup against the Warriors.