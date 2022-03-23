Okongwu ended with two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 victory over New York.

Okongwu was unable to get anything going on the offensive end, managing just two points in the victory. Despite the injury to John Collins, Okongwu has not been able to carve out a more sizeable role, logging more than 20 minutes only once in his past 10 games. He can be a solid enough source of blocks and rebounds but for those in standard formats, he presents as nothing more than a streaming option on most nights.