Okongwu closed with 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the Nets.

Trae Young led the way for the Hawks in this loss, but there's no question Okongwu has been playing at a high level as well, and managers who have trusted him all season long are reaping the benefits with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner. This was Okongwu's second consecutive double-double with at least three blocks, and he's averaging a solid line of 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game over his last nine outings, recording six double-doubles over that stretch.