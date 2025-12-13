Okongwu provided 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 142-115 loss to the Pistons.

Okongwu had a mixed performance in a blowout loss to the Pistons, recording a season high in blocks and turnovers. The USC product leads the league with three games collecting at least two steals and three blocks in the same game. The big man has scored in double figures in all but three games this season and remains a steady source of points, rebounds, and stocks.