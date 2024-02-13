Okongwu will not play Wednesday versus Charlotte and be re-evaluated following the All-Star break after suffering a left toe sprain in Monday's loss to Chicago.

Okongwu's next opportunity to take the court comes Feb. 23 against Toronto. The All-Star break arrives at a fortuitous time for the 23-year-old, as the majority of his healing could take place during a gap in play. Okongwu's official diagnosis is a sprain of his left big toe, which will relegate him to the sidelines alongside fellow injured center Clint Capela (groin). Bruno Fernando and Jalen Johnson will likely be leaned on in Atlanta's frontcourt.