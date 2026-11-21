Okongwu finished Friday's 111-97 win over the Hornets with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes.

Okongwu finished fourth on the Hawks in points and second in rebounds behind Dyson Daniels (eight). After a slow start to the regular season, Okongwu has averaged 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.1 minutes over his last eight games while connecting on 55.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. The Hawks will stay home Sunday to host the Pistons, who will likely be without starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring).