Okongwu collected 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Okongwu wasn't afraid to let it fly, and while he didn't have the greatest night from beyond the arc, he led Atlanta in points, made threes and steals. The USC product also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double as he continues to make his presence felt on the glass. This was an improved performance out of Okongwu, who was held to seven points on 3-for-8 from the field in his previous showing Tuesday against the Lakers.