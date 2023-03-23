Okongwu racked up 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

Okongwu is settled as the backup at center behind Clint Capela, but there's no question he's making the most of his limited minutes available. He's grabbed at least seven rebounds in seven games in a row while scoring in double digits five times in that span. He's averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 blocks across 21.0 minutes off the bench per contest in March.