The Hawks are considering Okongwu day-to-day after undergoing a successful dental procedure Thursday morning.

Okongwu has already been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the Rockets, but this bodes well for his future availability. That said, the Hawks are taking a slightly cautious approach and will hold out the big man at least for Saturday's tilt in Indiana as well, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Okongwu's next chance to play now comes Tuesday in Miami.