Okongwu closed Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Pistons with 10 points (5-5 FG), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes.

Okongwu has been unable to take the next step many had been hoping for this season, mired to a 20-minute-per-night role. The future is certainly bright but unless he can usurp Clint Capela as the preferred center option, his path to minutes is tough. For those who drafted him this season, it is difficult to make a case for hanging on. If you can play the waiting game, by all means, do so. For those who need immediate production, it could be time to look elsewhere.