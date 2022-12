Okongwu totaled seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 125-106 win over Charlotte.

Okongwu moved into the starting lineup, as expected, but was unable to make the most of the opportunity. With Clint Capela (calf) set to miss at least a week, Okongwu should get another look at the starting role against the Magic on Monday. In what should be a favorable matchup, look for Okongwu to push hard for what could be his best performance of the season.