Okongwu (toe) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu has appeared in back-to-back contests following a 13-game absence, but he'll likely take a seat Saturday to manage his left big toe injury. If that's the case, Bruno Fernando should see increased minutes again.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Logs 19 minutes in return•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Will play vs. Lakers•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Chance to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Out at least another week•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: No timetable to return•