Okongwu (mouth) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Okongwu missed Atlanta's last four games after undergoing a dental procedure Jan. 29, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up Saturday. With the big man back in action, Jock Landale will likely shift to a bench role. Okongwu has averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.