Okongwu (shoulder) will be available for Sunday's game against Houston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The rookie was on the initial injury report with a shoulder injury, but he'll play through it in the regular season finale. With Clint Capela (Achilles) questionable, Okongwu could be set for a one-time bump in minutes as the Hawks head into the postseason.
