Okongwu (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu skipped Monday's game against the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness that popped up during Saturday's game against the Hornets. However, it appears like the night off was positive for the backup big, as Okongwu has been cleared for action Wednesday. Across 29 appearances as a reserve, Okongwu has averaged 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.