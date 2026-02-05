site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't go Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Okongwu (mouth) is out for Thursday's game against Utah, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu is in line for a fourth straight absence after undergoing dental surgery Jan. 29. His next opportunity to return will arrive Saturday against the Hornets.
