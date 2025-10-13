Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu is out for rest purposes in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The big man will join the rest of Atlanta's starting lineup in the sidelines Monday. Okongwu's next shot to take the floor is Thursday against Houston.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong showing in bench role•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Looks sharp off bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Grabs nine boards in Play-In Game•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Absent from injury report•