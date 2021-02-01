Okongwu (Achilles) is unavailable Monday against the Lakers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 20-year-old was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day, and he's now been officially ruled out. John Collins could see more run at center when Clint Capela is on the bench with Okongwu sidelined.
