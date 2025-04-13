Okongwu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be joined on the sidelines by Georges Niang (rest), Trae Young (Achilles), Clint Capela (hand), Dyson Daniels (rest) and Caris LeVert (knee). They should all be back in action for Atlanta's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Magic on Tuesday.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Logs career-high 30 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Paces Atlanta in victory•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Another double-double•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Double-double in Milwaukee•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Comes close to double-double•