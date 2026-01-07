default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Okongwu (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

An illness will take Okongwu out for Wednesday's game, which will open up some minutes for Mouhamed Gueye. Okongwu's next chance to play will come Friday in Denver.

More News