Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
An illness will take Okongwu out for Wednesday's game, which will open up some minutes for Mouhamed Gueye. Okongwu's next chance to play will come Friday in Denver.
