Mills closed Saturday's 116-95 loss to Cleveland with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one steal in 10 minutes.

Mills dropped a pair of three-pointers in 10 minutes of playing time, remaining in the rotation despite the return of Trae Young (head) who missed the previous game due to an illness. If Mills was guaranteed consistent minutes, he could be viewed as a three-point streaming option. However, based on what we have seen this season, his role is far from assured moving forward.