Hawks' Paul Watson: Receives 10-day deal from Atlanta

Watson agreed Saturday with the Hawks on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Watson has been impressive with Toronto's G League affiliate (Raptors 905) this season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12 games. The 25-year-old will get a trial run with the Hawks and should provide some depth on the wing, but he's unlikely to emerge as a viable fantasy option, even in most deeper leagues.