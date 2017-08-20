Hawks' Quinn Cook: Signs two-year contract with Hawks
Cook signed a two-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Hawks on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Cook split the 2016-17 campaign between the Pelicans and Mavericks, averaging a combined 12.3 minutes between the two, which limited his impact in fantasy leagues. He did most of damage in the D-League, averaging an impressive 26.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. After being waived by the Pelicans in July, Cook will now get his shot with the Hawks, though the fact that he's on a partially guaranteed contract means he's not a lock to make the regular-season roster. He'll battle for a spot during training camp.
