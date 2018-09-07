Hawks' R.J. Hunter: Signs with Atlanta
Hunter is expected to sign with the Hawks on Friday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The former first-round draft pick will be entering his fourth NBA season this year after spending the previous three seasons with three different squads. In 2017-18, Hunter dropped 3.8 points and 1.0 assist per game across five outings with the Rockets.
