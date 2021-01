Rondo was ejected from Friday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Rondo was fighting with Russell Westbrook during most of Friday's game. Westbrook was removed from the contest with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Rondo was ejected several minutes later after receiving a second technical foul. He tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes before his removal.