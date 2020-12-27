Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce suggested Rondo didn't play in Saturday's 122-112 win over the Grizzlies as a precaution after the point guard only recently rejoined the team while he tended to a personal matter, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I didn't think we needed to bring [in] a guy who's been away from the team for an entire week and just throw him out there, as if that was more important than taking care of him physically," Pierce said of Rondo.

Rondo was on the bench and available for Saturday's contest, but Pierce ultimately stuck with Brandon Goodwin as the backup to starting point guard Trae Young. With Pierce clarifying his rationale behind the decision, Rondo still looks on track to be included in the Hawks' regular rotation once he has more time to get up to full speed after being away from the team for several days.