Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rondo will join a crowded point guard rotation with Trae Young and Kris Dunn, though it's possible coach Lloyd Pierce will look to play multiple point guards at once occasionally. With the Lakers last season, Rondo saw 20.5 minutes per game, averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds. That wasn't enough to make him relevant in standard fantasy leagues, so we shouldn't expect that to change in Atlanta.