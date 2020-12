Rondo recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists and one block during a win versus Detroit on Monday.

Rondo sat out Atlanta's two season-opening games but made up for said absences once debuting with the team. He showed upside by directly contributing to a quarter of all Hawks points across 15 minutes. Rondo's downside this season will be retaining that good value while backing up Trae Young.