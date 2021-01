Rondo (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Rondo was initially listed as doubtful, but he was able to go through a pregame workout and will likely be a game-time call. The veteran missed the last two games with a sore left knee. In two appearances this season, Rondo handed out 14 assists across 31 total minutes.