Rondo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Kings due to right adductor soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Rondo was a late scratch Wednesday night after not being listed on the Hawks' initial injury report. While the extent of the injury is unclear at this time, Brandon Goodwin and Kevin Huerter could see increased run at point guard behind starter Trae Young as long as Rondo remains sidelined.