Rondo has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Dallas with lower back pain, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 34-year-old had two points, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's matchup with the Raptors, though it's unclear when the back issue actually surfaced. Brandon Goodwin could operate as Atlanta's reserve point guard behind starter Trae Young Wednesday with Rondo sidelined.