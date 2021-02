Rondo finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3pt), three rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

It was an inexcusable loss for the Hawks, as the Cavs snapped a 10-game skid, but the good news was that Rondo made his return to action for the first time since Feb. 6. Assuming he can stay healthy, Rondo should continue to serve as the primary backup point guard behind Trae Young going forward. The veteran has not been fantasy-relevant this season.