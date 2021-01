Rondo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

General manager Travis Schlenk said earlier Tuesday that Rondo should return this week but is unlikely to play Wednesday, but the veteran guard is officially questionable with left knee injury maintenance. The 34-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 30 due to the injury, but he's on the cusp of returning to game action, whether it be Wednesday or later in the week.