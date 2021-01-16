Rondo (knee) played 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-92 loss to the Jazz, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists.

Rondo and Brandon Goodwin (15 minutes) ended up seeing similar playing time Friday, but the former was the first one called off the bench in the first quarter when Trae Young received a breather. As such, Rondo looks like he'll stick ahead of Goodwin as the backup point guard for now, but the 34-year-old may struggle to find playing time even at this modest level in more competitive contests. Before missing the preceding six games with a sore left knee, Rondo played 15 and 16 minutes in closely contested contests Dec. 28 and 30, respectively.