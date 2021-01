Rondo will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 34-year-old made his first start for Atlanta and played 30 minutes Sunday against the Bucks, but Trae Young (back) is returning from his one-game absence. Rondo is averaging 3.3 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes off the bench this season.