Rondo finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, and three steals in 19 minutes of a 116-93 win against Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Rondo saw his most minutes since the last time the Hawks played the Thunder, when he played 21 minutes in late February. The Kentucky product is a bench player at this point in his career, and while he lacks the scoring flare he can still find the open man consistently for the assist. He'll face the Lakers on Saturday.