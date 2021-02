Rondo will start Thursday's game against the Jazz in place of Trae Young (calf), Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Young sidelined, Rondo will move into the starting five for the second time this season. In his first start, the veteran played 30 minutes and finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.