Rondo (back) has progressed to participation in on-court drills as he works back from soreness in his lower back, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Rondo hasn't played since Feb. 6, and until Wednesday he'd been limited to taking part in light shooting drills at recent sessions. He appears to be moving in the right direction, but the veteran guard will not play Wednesday against Boston, and it's fairly likely that he'll remain out for Friday's rematch.