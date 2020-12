Rondo (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old was held out for the first two preseason games over the weekend and isn't expected to retake the court Thursday. Assuming he sits out again, Rondo's last chance to play before the start of the regular season next week will be Saturday's preseason finale at Memphis.