Rondo (back) was upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rondo looks like he'll likely be available to return from a seven-game hiatus due to a sore back. The 35-year-old point guard hasn't had much of a role for Atlanta so far this year, averaging just 3.4 points and 3.9 assists in 14 appearances.