Hawks' Ray Spalding: Gets chance with Hawks
Spalding has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Hawks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Spalding saw 148 minutes last season, largely with the Suns. He drew three starts with Phoenix, averaging 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and a combined 4.0 steals/blocks in those contests. The Hawks are prepared to bring Spalding into training camp, where he'll attempt to showcase his value as a high-energy big man with rebounding and defensive upside.
