Dennis agreed to a two-way contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The second-year point guard will move on to his third organization of the season after he had previously been signed to two-way deals with the Pacers and Clippers before being cut loose by both teams. Between the two stops, Dennis appeared in 14 games at the NBA level and averaged 4.6 points, 1.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 12.3 minutes per contest while shooting 30.6 percent from the field. Atlanta waived Eli John Ndiaye (shoulder) to open up one of its three two-way slots for Dennis, who is likely to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.