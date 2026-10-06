Dennis (Achilles) supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 18 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Dennis ended the Las Vegas Summer League on the inactive list due to a right Achilles issue, though he returned to game action Monday. The two-way player was one of six Hawks players to score in double figures, and he also tied for the team lead in steals. He's expected to spend the majority of the 2026-27 campaign with the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.